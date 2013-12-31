Calendar » Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: New Year’s Eve Pops

December 31, 2013 from 8:30pm - 10:30pm

Bob Bernhardt, Guest Conductor

Fast becoming a Santa Barbara favorite, Bob Bernhardt returns with a Pops feast of your favorites, as well as a few surprises! Ring in the New Year at the best party in town, but get your tickets early—this concert is always a sell out!

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 31, 2013 at 8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: $38, $63, $83, $113

To purchase subscriptions for the Symphony’s upcoming 60th Anniversary Season, call the Santa Barbara Symphony Office at (805) 898-9386. Single tickets and subscriptions are also available online at www.thesymphony.org. Discounted student tickets are available for $10 with valid student ID.