Calendar » Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: Rachmainoff and Chopin

October 18, 2014 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Nir Kabaretti, Conductor

Ingrid Fliter, Piano

Shostakovich: Festive Overture

Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

Enjoy music from Rachmaninoff‘s Symphony No. 2 and Ingrid Fliter’s performance of Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 at Santa Barbara Symphony’s Season Opener. It has been said that due to the stunning beauty, ravishing tones and musical complexity of

Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, it is possibly the perfect introduction to classical music – a work that is at the same time easily accessible and satisfyingly advanced. Come see what the buzz is about at this powerful season opener at the Granada Theatre.

Date & Time: Saturday, October 18, 2014 at 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 19, 2014 at 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Matinee

A fascinating 30-minute Pre-concert Talk, “Behind the Music,” begins one hour before each performance

Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: $28-133

All Santa Barbara Symphony season concerts take place at The Granada Theatre. Each concert includes a pre-concert lecture, “Behind the Music” beginning one hour before the concert.



To purchase subscriptions for the Symphony’s upcoming 2014-15 season, call the Santa Barbara Symphony Office at (805) 898-9386. Single tickets and subscriptions are also available online at www.thesymphony.org. Discounted student tickets are available for $10 with valid student ID.