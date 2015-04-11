Calendar » Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: The New World

April 11, 2015 from Saturday, April 11, 2015, 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. Sunday, April 12, 2015, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. - Saturday, April 11, 2015, 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. Sunday, April 12, 2015, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, 2015, 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 12, 2015, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.



Nir Kabaretti, Conductor

Philippe Quint, violin

Tanaka: Guardian Angel

Korngold: Violin Concerto No. 1

Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’

Join the Santa Barbara Symphony as they explore how the American experience has made its mark on composers and artists from around the world. This concert will feature music from Tanaka, Korngold and Dvorak, all composers who came to America in order to make music. Russian violinist Philippe Quint will interpret Korngold’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and the performance will continue with Tanaka’s Guardian Angel and Dvorak’s celebrated masterpiece, Symphony No. 9.

Date & Time: Saturday, April 11, 2015 at 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 12, 2015 at 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Matinee

A fascinating 30-minute Pre-concert Talk, “Behind the Music,” begins one hour before each performance

Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: $28-133

All Santa Barbara Symphony season concerts take place at The Granada Theatre. Each concert includes a pre-concert lecture, “Behind the Music” beginning one hour before the concert.



To purchase subscriptions for the Symphony’s 2014-15 season, call the Santa Barbara Symphony Office at (805) 898-9386. Single tickets and subscriptions are also available online at www.thesymphony.org. Discounted student tickets are available for $10 with valid student ID.