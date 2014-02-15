Calendar » Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: Valentine’s with Hélène Grimaud

February 15, 2014 from 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Calendar Listing

-For Immediate Release-

Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: Valentine’s with Hélène Grimaud

Santa Barbara Symphony

Saturday, February 15, 2014, 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 16, 2014, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Nir Kabaretti, Conductor

Hélène Grimaud, Piano

Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1

Ravel: Daphnis and Chloe Suite No. 2

Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet

Elgar: Salut D'Amor

Hélène Grimaud is truly one of the world's premiere pianists, performing with over 100 of the world’s great orchestras and recording many sought after albums. For the ultimate Valentine’s treat, make it a date to hear Ms. Grimaud play Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 1. This concert also features more of your favorites: Ravel’s Daphnis and Chloe, Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet and Elgar’s Salut D’Amor; all making for a special Valentine’s Day weekend concert to remember.

Date & Time: Saturday, February 15, 2014 at 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 16, 2014 at 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Matinee

A fascinating 30-minute Pre-concert Talk, “Behind the Music,” begins one hour before each performance

Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: $29-133



All Santa Barbara Symphony season concerts take place at The Granada Theatre. Each concert includes a pre-concert lecture, “Behind the Music” beginning one hour before the concert.

To purchase subscriptions for the rest of the Symphony’s 2013-14 season, call the Santa Barbara Symphony Office at (805) 898-9386. Single tickets and subscriptions are also available online at www.thesymphony.org. Discounted student tickets are available for $10 with valid student ID.