Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: Verdi’s Greatest Opera Hits
Nir Kabaretti, Conductor
I vespri siciliani
Overture
Rigoletto:
“Caro Nome” - Soprano
“La Donna é Mobile” - tenor
Otello:
Duetto, “Giå nella notte densa” Soprano and Tenor
Nabucco
Overture
Gli arredi Festivi” - Chorus
“Va pensiero - Chorus
La forza del destino
Sinfonia
Pace mio Dio Soprano
Macbeth:
Patria Oppressa Chorus
Un Ballo in Maschera
Ma se m'è forza perderti Tenor
Traviata:
E’ strano é strano” Soprano
Coro di zingarelle e matadori, Chorus
In January, Maestro Kabaretti returns with a celebration of Verdi's greatest opera hits. During this 200th anniversary of Verdi's birth, your season would not be complete without a performance of favorites! Kabaretti has carefully selected talented soloists to complement our full orchestra for some of Verdi's greatest overtures, choruses and arias from Rigoletto to Traviatato Aida. And the Santa Barbara Symphony and Opera Santa Barbara will join in providing educational experience for members of the community. In a program filled with emotion, passion and excitement, whether you are an opera fan or not, you will love Verdi.
Date & Time: Saturday, January 25, 2014 at 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 26, 2014 at 3pm – 5pm
A fascinating 30-minute Pre-concert Talk, “Behind the Music,” begins one hour before each performance
Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Cost: $29-133
All Santa Barbara Symphony season concerts take place at The Granada Theatre. Each concert includes a pre-concert lecture, “Behind the Music” beginning one hour before the concert.
To purchase subscriptions for the Symphony’s upcoming 2013-14, call the Santa Barbara Symphony Office at (805) 898-9386. Single tickets and subscriptions are also available online at www.thesymphony.org. Discounted student tickets are available for $10 with valid student ID.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Symphony
- Starts: January 25, 2014 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- Price: $29-133
- Location: The Granada Theatre 1214 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://thesymphony.org
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Symphony