Calendar » Santa Barbara Symphony Presents: Verdi’s Greatest Opera Hits

January 25, 2014 from 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Nir Kabaretti, Conductor



I vespri siciliani

Overture

Rigoletto:

“Caro Nome” - Soprano

“La Donna é Mobile” - tenor

Otello:

Duetto, “Giå nella notte densa” Soprano and Tenor

Nabucco

Overture

Gli arredi Festivi” - Chorus

“Va pensiero - Chorus

La forza del destino

Sinfonia

Pace mio Dio Soprano

Macbeth:

Patria Oppressa Chorus

Un Ballo in Maschera

Ma se m'è forza perderti Tenor



Traviata:

E’ strano é strano” Soprano

Coro di zingarelle e matadori, Chorus



In January, Maestro Kabaretti returns with a celebration of Verdi's greatest opera hits. During this 200th anniversary of Verdi's birth, your season would not be complete without a performance of favorites! Kabaretti has carefully selected talented soloists to complement our full orchestra for some of Verdi's greatest overtures, choruses and arias from Rigoletto to Traviatato Aida. And the Santa Barbara Symphony and Opera Santa Barbara will join in providing educational experience for members of the community. In a program filled with emotion, passion and excitement, whether you are an opera fan or not, you will love Verdi.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 25, 2014 at 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 26, 2014 at 3pm – 5pm

A fascinating 30-minute Pre-concert Talk, “Behind the Music,” begins one hour before each performance

Location: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: $29-133

All Santa Barbara Symphony season concerts take place at The Granada Theatre. Each concert includes a pre-concert lecture, “Behind the Music” beginning one hour before the concert.

To purchase subscriptions for the Symphony’s upcoming 2013-14, call the Santa Barbara Symphony Office at (805) 898-9386. Single tickets and subscriptions are also available online at www.thesymphony.org. Discounted student tickets are available for $10 with valid student ID.