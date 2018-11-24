Calendar » Santa Barbara Symphony’s Free Family Holiday Concert

November 24, 2018 from 1:00pm

The Santa Barbara Symphony presents everyone’s favorite Holiday tradition, its Free Family Holiday Concert, a matinee rendition of Holiday Pops, with the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony playing all of your holiday favorites on Saturday November 24th, at 1pm, at the Granada Theatre (1214 State St). Bring your family and friends to this free musical event this Thanksgiving weekend to kick off this festive season! Arrive at 12pm for pre-show festivities, including meeting Santa and playing instruments from the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Van! RSVP by calling (805) 899-2222 or email at [email protected]