Calendar » Santa Barbara Symposium of Human Origins II: Dispersal of Early Humans

September 13, 2014 from 9:00AM - 6:00PM

Seven leading scientists will present lectures to the public in which they will not only put the latest discoveries into a broad perspective but also provide insights into the nature of scientific work and discovery. The speakers will highlight how their exciting research on human origins and dispersals matters to all of us today. There will be extensive opportunities for the audience to pose questions and explore topics of special interest.

In addition, an evening banquet on Saturday, September 12 will bring the visiting scientists together with members of the public in an informal, festive setting. The banquet will afford attendants the opportunity to mingle with some of the stars on the firmament of science and engage with them in free ranging conversation.