Santa Barbara Symposium on Human Origins
Our Incredible Human Journey: From Africa to the Ends of the Earth
Few topics are more compelling to scientists and non-scientists alike
than the question of how the human species originated and evolved
and how this peculiar creature, unlike any other species of animals,
colonized the whole globe to lay the foundation for the emergence of the
vast array of diverse societies and cultures that we know today. New
discoveries, new interpretations, and new theories are tumbling forth at
an amazing rate, and discussions among scientists are intense and
exhilarating.
Following a highly successful SYMPOSIUM ON HUMAN ORIGINS
(SOHO) in 2009, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is once
again assembling an international group of pioneering researchers in
this exciting field.
SOHO II will include two sets of events:
DAY 1: Friday, September 12, 2014 at the Museum:
Two interdisciplinary panels of scientists will engage in wide ranging
discussions about (a) the settlement of the Eurasian continent and (b)
the settlement of the Pacific region and the New World. They will bring
to bear the latest evidence and perspectives of their diverse disciplines.
The public will be invited to listen in on this dialog.
DAY 2: Saturday, September 13, 2014 at the Lobero Theatre:
Seven leading scientists will present lectures to the public in which they
will not only put the latest discoveries into a broad perspective but also
provide insights into the nature of scientific work and discovery. The
speakers will highlight how their exciting research on human origins
and dispersals matters to all of us today. There will be extensive
opportunities for the audience to pose questions and explore topics of
special interest.
