Santa Barbara Symposium on Human Origins

September 13, 2014 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Our Incredible Human Journey: From Africa to the Ends of the Earth

DAY TWO: PUBLIC LECTURES

Saturday, September 13, 2014

LOCATION: Lobero Theatre

33 E. Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Few topics are more compelling to scientists and non-scientists alike

than the question of how the human species originated and evolved

and how this peculiar creature, unlike any other species of animals,

colonized the whole globe to lay the foundation for the emergence of the

vast array of diverse societies and cultures that we know today. New

discoveries, new interpretations, and new theories are tumbling forth at

an amazing rate, and discussions among scientists are intense and

exhilarating.

Following a highly successful SYMPOSIUM ON HUMAN ORIGINS

(SOHO) in 2009, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is once

again assembling an international group of pioneering researchers in

this exciting field.

SOHO II will include two sets of events:

DAY 1: Friday, September 12, 2014 at the Museum:

Two interdisciplinary panels of scientists will engage in wide ranging

discussions about (a) the settlement of the Eurasian continent and (b)

the settlement of the Pacific region and the New World. They will bring

to bear the latest evidence and perspectives of their diverse disciplines.

The public will be invited to listen in on this dialog.

DAY 2: Saturday, September 13, 2014 at the Lobero Theatre:

Seven leading scientists will present lectures to the public in which they

will not only put the latest discoveries into a broad perspective but also

provide insights into the nature of scientific work and discovery. The

speakers will highlight how their exciting research on human origins

and dispersals matters to all of us today. There will be extensive

opportunities for the audience to pose questions and explore topics of

special interest.