Calendar » Santa Barbara Toastmasters club meeting

February 28, 2017 from 7:00am - 8:30am



Come see Santa Barbara Toastmasters in action. We meet every Tuesday from 7-8:30 at 1535 Santa Barbara St and welcome newcomers.

Here are some reasons to visit: overcome your fear of public speaking, get better at public speaking, gain leadership skills, hear fun and interesting speeches on assorted topics, meet friendly people. We hope to meet you soon!

