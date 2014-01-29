Calendar » Santa Barbara Travel Show in Ventura

2014 Travel Show by Santa Barbara Travel

Santa Barbara Travel Bureau in Ventura will be hosting their annual Travel Show at the Ventura Beach Marriott on Wednesday, January 29, 2014, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Over 25 cruise lines, worldwide tours, hotels and unique vacations will be represented at this event. The 2014 Travel Show will feature local and worldwide destinations including the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Europe, Asia, Antarctic, USA, Canada, Central America and South America for families, multi-generational families, singles, and couples. Exhibitors will be presenting Special Event Travel Offers such as bonus savings, generous shipboard or resort credit, plus fantastic door prizes exclusive to travel show attendees. Admission is free. Self-parking is complimentary.

The Ventura Beach Marriott is located at 2055 E Harbor Blvd., Ventura.