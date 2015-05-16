Calendar » Santa Barbara Tree of Peace 30th Anniversary Ceremony 12-Noon to 1pm UCSB NW corner Storke Tower

May 16, 2015 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Sat16May -- 12-1pm Santa Barbara Tree of Peace 30th Anniversary Ceremony -- at UCSB - NW corner Storke Tower

Conducted by GoldenEagle (Marshall Jack), Chumash Firekeeper Art Cisneros, Lakota Chief Lavern Fast Horse, organized by David Crockett Williams, reading of Hopi Declaration of Peace, presentation of open source Rainbow Uprising of Consciousness Peace Pole and Rainbow Peace Braids, lighting Santa Barbara Tree of Peace Flame.



Bring your cameras to take video to put on YouTube!



Live uplink via ustream.tv too if you have spare bandwidth!



Let's make global peace now go viral!

Please come and tell your friends to join us for an hour ceremony in a circle around the UC Santa Barbara Tree of Peace, symbol of The Great Law of Peace, to unite all of the nations of the world in peace, on this occasion of the 30th anniversary of its planting by Haudenosaunee Mohawk Chief Jake Swamp and Chumash Elder Victor SkyEagle Lopez.

During our Rainbow Uprising of Consciousness Campaign initiation five years after this Tree of Peace was planted, in January 1990, Hopi interpreter Thomas Banyacya explained that the Hopi elders say it is the spiritual responsibility of the Haudenosaunee Six Nations Confederacy to unite all of the world's nations in peace under The Great Law of Peace and The Tree of Peace. We will report on projects to make this happen.

Transcriptions of some of their speeches are at:

http://global-emergency-alert-response.net/rainbowuprising.html

Please study the Hopi Declaration of Peace carefully at:

http://global-emergency-alert-response.net/HDP.jpg

The ceremony will be convened by Marshall (Golden Eagle) Jack and Chumash Firekeeper Art Cisneros who will light the SB Tree of Peace Flame, with presentations by Lakota Chief Lavern Fast Horse from South Dakota, and Indigenous Peoples United Nations (IPUN) volunteer David Williams.

http://26June.weebly.com (IPUN)

Indigenous Solidarity with Lavern C. Fast Horse Chief of the Lakota Nation (16min video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRLH6_lp31s

Event organizer David Crockett Williams will give an overview of the Message of Peace embodied in the Tree of Peace, after the Chumash welcome and introducing Chief Fast Horse.

Please bring a lantern if you want to keep a light from the SB Tree of Peace Flame for a month of meditation, prayer, ceremonies in your world, before returning Sunday June14 Flag Day to install them together on the UCSB Eternal Flame Memorial Peace Monument that is now unlit.