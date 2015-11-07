Calendar » Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half

November 7, 2015 from 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM

The 7th running of the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half presented by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2015. We look forward once again to welcome athletes from all over the country and throughout the world to our beautiful region stretching from the orchards of Goleta to the destination city of Santa Barbara. Since our first running in 2009, we’ve hosted runners from all 50 states and more than 20 countries to America’s Riviera. In 2014, Runner's World named our event one of the top new marathons.

For 2015 we have created a new Half Marathon experience beginning on the picturesque campus of UC-Santa Barbara, home to globally recognized cutting edge research, Nobel Prize winners and the Gauchos (Ole!). Runners will head under UCSB’s Henley Gate and onto Highway 217, a first for any event, taking in spectacular views of Goleta Beach and the Santa Ynez Mountain range. This new course offers one of the “world’s most beautiful starting and finishing lines”!

We are also bringing back the Elite Performance & Rehabilitation Center Marathon Relay and have added the Appfolio Corporate Marathon Relay category to provide an opportunity for businesses up-and-down the Central Coast to celebrate health & fitness with their employees. In partnership with Elite Performance and The LAB, we will also be offering complimentary training to all corporate marathon relay participants!

The Finish Line Festival at scenic Leadbetter Beach also returns for its second year. Picture yourself at one of the most beautiful finish line experiences in the world framed by the Pacific Ocean coastline and mountains!

Hosting this event on Veterans Day weekend also honors the dedicated men & women of the armed forces in a very special way. With the support of the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, participants will once again experience an incredible start with vintage aircraft flyovers and the one-of-a-kind Veterans Final Mile tribute that will inspire you every last step of your journey.