Calendar » Santa Barbara Veterans Parade

November 12, 2016 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

This star-spangled event will include a mix of entertainment and heartfelt military tributes, complete with WWII vehicles and re-enactors, heroes from all branches of the military, a Huey helicopter, and historic military aircraft flyovers. Come show your support for our heroes past and present and watch the parade as it makes its way down State Street (from Sola St. to the Veterans Memorial Building).

A Patriot Parachute Team of Active Duty SEALS and retired SEALS will land in front of the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 West Cabrillo Blvd. at 1 pm.

WHAT: Veterans Day Parade

WHEN: Noon – 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016

WHERE: State Street, Santa Barbara (starts at the intersection of E. Sola and State and ends at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 West Cabrillo Blvd)

COST: FREE