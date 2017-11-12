Calendar » Santa Barbara Veterans Parade

November 12, 2017 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

This star-spangled event will include a mix of entertainment and heartfelt military tributes, complete with WWII vehicles and re-enactors, representation from all branches of the military, a Huey helicopter, and historic military aircraft flyovers. Come show your support for our veterans and watch the parade as it makes its way down State Street to the Veterans Memorial Building on Cabrillo Blvd.

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 from noon to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Parade starts at the intersection of E. Sola and State, continues down State to Cabrillo and Castillo Streets, and ends at the Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St., Santa Barbara.

COST: FREE