Calendar » Santa Barbara Veterans Parade

November 10, 2018 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Santa Barbara Veterans Parade

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

On Saturday, November 10, join the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation for a free, star-spangled event you won’t soon forget!

Starting at 12 noon, the Santa Barbara Veterans Parade will begin at the intersection of E. Sola and State and end at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara, 129 Castillo St.

The parade will feature WWII vehicles and re-enactors, heroes from all branches of the military, and an historic military aircraft flyover! Show your support for our veterans and watch the parade as it makes its way down State Street.

For more information on Veterans Day weekend events presented by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, call (805) 259-4394 or visit www.pcvf.org/veterans-day-weekend.

Date: Saturday, November 10th, 2018

Time: Noon – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Intersection of E. Sola and State St.