Calendar » Santa Barbara Village Info Session: The Benefits of Membership & Volunteering

January 27, 2014 from 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Time and again, today's seniors have voiced their preference for a different kind of retirement experience - one based on staying active and engaged, and continuing to live independently in their own homes. Santa Barbara Village is a community-based non-profit membership organization focused on empowering older adults to live happily, healthfully, and successfully in their own homes as they age by providing a network of resources that address members’ living needs as well as their social, cultural, and educational interests.

Part of the nationwide Village Movement, Santa Barbara Village connects its members to vetted volunteer helpers, vetted professional service providers, and other resources to help them "age in place" throughout their sixties, seventies, eighties, and beyond. It also provides social connection and a sense of community and peace of mind for its members. Additionally, Santa Barbara Village hosts numerous free workshops and presentations open to the public on a variety of topics to empower local seniors and their families by providing information, resources, and support to successfully navigate the challenges and transitions of getting older.

A large part of Santa Barbara Village’s success and value is due to the generosity of time and talent provided by community volunteers who assist members with transportation, household tasks, companionship, and much more.

The organization is holding an information session to let community members know about the benefits of membership and of volunteering:

Monday, January 27, 2014

1:00-2:00pm @ 524 Chapala St., Santa Barbara

FREE - Open to the public

Light refreshments will be provided

Come learn how being a part of Santa Barbara Village can make a positive difference in your life and the lives of your friends or family members. Attendees will hear about the benefits and opportunities from Village staff, and personal stories from current members and volunteers.

Parking: Limited parking is available on site, there is timed street parking in the area, or the City’s Paseo Nuevo Mall public parking lot is nearby at Chapala and Ortega.

RSVP: Contact Hannah Gugino at [email protected] or (805) 729-5038.



Santa Barbara Village is a non-profit membership organization providing support services and social connection for local seniors who wish to remain living at home and independent. www.sbvillage.org