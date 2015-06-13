Santa Barbara Voice Academy Showcase
June 13, 2015 from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Local Singers performing Rock, Pop & Blues with Santa Barbara All Star Band — George Friedenthal on Keys, Ray Pannell on Guitar & Donzell Davis on Drums
WHEN: Saturday June 13th, 2015 6pm-7:30pm
WHERE: Soho Restaurant & Bar - 1221 State St. — 962-7776 for reservations
COST: $5 - all ages welcome
For Information: Karen S. Lytle, MA- 895-7662/ www.ExpressYourselfSinging.com
