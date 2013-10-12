Calendar » Santa Barbara Walk to Cure Diabetes

October 12, 2013 from 10:00am

The Santa Barbara Walk to Cure Diabetes is a family-fun, community building event that raises funds for research to cure type 1 diabetes(T1D)! A healthy 5k walk along Leadbetter Beach, entertainment, food, and fun make the Walk a special event not to be missed. Register today and support the T1D community on the Central Coast: http://walk.jdrf.org/santabarbara