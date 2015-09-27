Calendar » Santa Barbara Wild!

September 27, 2015 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Los Padres ForestWatch raising money to protect our local forest

Los Padres ForestWatch is hosting its inaugural Santa Barbara Wild! fundraising event on Sunday, September 27, on the Santa Barbara Riviera. Join in for a fun afternoon of local beer, wine, food, and music, and learn about the important role bees play in maintaining farms and ecosystems throughout our Central Coast. Proceeds to be used to preserve and protect the Los Padres National Forest.

Activities include honey tasting by San Marcos Farm Honey Company, a live bee demonstration by Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association, music by Santa Ynez’s Peter Feldman and the Very Lonesome Trio, and an exciting auction. Event features Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. beer, Alma Rosa, Foxen, and other regional wines, locally sourced organic appetizers by Seasons Catering, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, and Green Star Coffee. Santa Barbara Wild! is a sustainable event.

Los Padres ForestWatch is a local, community based nonprofit working to protect and restore the natural and cultural heritage of the Los Padres National Forest and other public lands along California's Central Coast through innovative field work, scientific collaboration, volunteerism, and legal advocacy. ForestWatch is the only nonprofit organization dedicated solely to protecting wildlife habitat, watersheds, and wilderness landscapes throughout the Los Padres National Forest.

Since 2004 ForestWatch has safeguarded more than 100,000 acres of public lands along California’s Central Coast, from the famed Big Sur coastline to the Santa Lucia Mountains and Carrizo Plain, to the rugged backcountry of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and beyond. We have organized more than five dozen habitat restoration projects, improving the health of our wildlife, our region’s largest open spaces, and the communities that depend on them. ForestWatch has worked with hundreds of volunteers to remove trash from places such as Cuesta Ridge, West Camino Cielo, and Figueroa Mountain. Collectively we have completed 46 cleanup projects and removed more than 11,550 pounds of trash from protected lands.

Los Padres ForestWatch

Serena Kelsch, Director of Membership and Advancement

P.O. Box 831, Santa Barbara, CA 93001

Work: (805)614-4610; Cell: (805)990-1189

Email: [email protected]; Website: www.lpfw.org