Santa Barbara WILD - A Benefit For Los Padres ForestWatch

October 21, 2018 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

The 4th annual Santa Barbara WILD! event, a benefit for Los Padres ForestWatch, will be held on the historic and beautiful campus of The Garden Street Academy. This spectacular landmark location was originally part of the Santa Barbara Mission.

Join us as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the San Rafael Wilderness while raising funds that will allow us to continue our work protecting wildlife, wilderness, and waterways in your local backcountry.

Guests will be provided with locally sourced organic appetizers and dinner, local handcrafted wines and beer, live music with Spanish/Flamenco guitarist Chris Fossek, silent and live auctions, a live raffle, and an afternoon of fun, community, and friendship.