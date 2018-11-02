Calendar » Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network’s 30th Annual Benefit for Wildlife

November 2, 2018 from 6:00pm - 10:00

Highlights of the event will include:

- Live and Silent Auction Items

- Raffle to win an Ukelele signed by Jack Johnson!

- Music by DJ Darla Bea

- Video Presentations

- Local and organic dinner partially donated by Pure Joy Catering

- Local Wine donated by Sweetzer Cellars, Lieff Wines, and La Puma Winery

- Signature Cocktails

- Delicious Coffee Donated by Green Star Coffee

- Assorted Desserts

- Prize to best dressed Party Animal of the Night judged by Montecito Journal columnist Richard Mineards