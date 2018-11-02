Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network’s 30th Annual Benefit for Wildlife
Highlights of the event will include:
- Live and Silent Auction Items
- Raffle to win an Ukelele signed by Jack Johnson!
- Music by DJ Darla Bea
- Video Presentations
- Local and organic dinner partially donated by Pure Joy Catering
- Local Wine donated by Sweetzer Cellars, Lieff Wines, and La Puma Winery
- Signature Cocktails
- Delicious Coffee Donated by Green Star Coffee
- Assorted Desserts
- Prize to best dressed Party Animal of the Night judged by Montecito Journal columnist Richard Mineards
Event Details
- Starts: November 2, 2018 6:00pm - 10:00
- Price: $125/ticket
- Location: 5725, 129 Castillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.sbwcn.org/benefit-for-wildlife/
- Sponsors: Generously sponsored by: Union Bank, the Coeta and Donald Barker Foundation, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Pure Joy Catering, Dwight and Kim Lowell, N.S. Ceramic Inc., Misho Law Group, Sweetzer Cellars, Lieff Vineyard, Exxon Mobil, Green Star Coffee, Advanced Veterinary Specialists, La Cumbre Animal Hospital, Nancy Crawford, Lee Heller, Steven and Sally Faulstich, La Puma Vineyard, Richard and Darcy Kopcho, Betty White Ludden