Calendar » Santa Barbara Wine Festival

June 29, 2013 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Swirl, sip, and savor wines from Central Coast premier wineries complemented with savory and sweet delectable delights at the Santa Barbara Wine Festivalâ„¢. Escape for an afternoon and enjoy the refreshing ambiance of being in nature as you take pleasure in tantalizing tastings of food and wine.