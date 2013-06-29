Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:59 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Wine Festival

June 29, 2013 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Swirl, sip, and savor wines from Central Coast premier wineries complemented with savory and sweet delectable delights at the Santa Barbara Wine Festival™. Escape for an afternoon and enjoy the refreshing ambiance of being in nature as you take pleasure in tantalizing tastings of food and wine.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Berry Man, Town & Country, Chumash Casino Restaurants: The Willows and Root 246, Mission Wealth Management, Riviera Insurance Services, and Whole Foods Market: Santa Barbara
  • Starts: June 29, 2013 2:00pm - 5:00pm
  • Price: $70/Members, $95/Non-members, $105 at the door (if available)
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
  • Website: http://www.sbnature.org/winefestival
