Calendar » Santa Barbara Wine Festival™

June 28, 2014 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

SWIRL, SIP, & SAVOR...wines from Central Coast premier wineries complemented with savory and sweet delectable delights at the Santa Barbara Wine Festival™. Escape for an afternoon and enjoy the refreshing ambiance of being in nature as you take pleasure in tantalizing tastings of food and wine.

Members $70; non-members $95 If available, at the door: $105/person (whether a member or non-member) Tickets are available at www.sbnature.org/winefestival



Ticket holders and Designated Drivers MUST be at least 21 years old to enter.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please call 805-682-4711 ext. 110.