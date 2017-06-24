Calendar » Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival

June 24, 2017 from 2:00PM - 5:00PM

The 2017 Santa Barbara Wine and Food Festival™ will take place along the banks of Mission Creek at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Mingle with winemakers, bakers, and chefs in the sunshine, under the oak trees. Guests will enjoy the best of Central Coast Wines and try their luck in our Every Cork Wins! raffle.

For information not found on our website, please email Meridith Moore at [email protected]