Calendar » Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival

June 30, 2018 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

The Santa Barbara Wine and Food Festival™ takes place along the shaded banks of Mission Creek at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Swirl, sip, and savor tastings from 50 premier Central Coast wineries, complemented by savory and sweet bites from more than 30 top local food purveyors.

100% of the net proceeds from the Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival support the Museum’s nature and science education programs for all ages.

This event is outdoors, open to all 21 and older, handicapped accessible, and non-smoking. Service animals only.

Information: [email protected] or call 805-682-4711