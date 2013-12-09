Calendar » Santa Barbara Women Lawyers Annual Dinner and 25th Anniversary

December 9, 2013 from 5:30pm

SBWL



Santa Barbara Women Lawyers Annual Dinner and 25th Anniversary with Guest Speaker Professor Laurie Levenson and Presentation of Deborah M Talmage Attorney Of The Year Award to Commissioner Pauline Maxwell

Santa Barbara Women Lawyers is pleased to invite you to our Annual Dinner and 25th Anniversary Celebration on December 9, 2013 at the Montecito Country Club. Drinks at 5:30 p.m., Dinner at 6:30 p.m. SBWL Members $85, Non-Members $105. Direct Questions & RSVP to Elizabeth Diaz at 301 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, 93101 or [email protected]

Remarks by the Hon. Deborah Talmage and District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

Guest Speaker is Laurie Levenson, Loyola Law School Professor and David W. Burcham Chair in Ethical Advocacy. While in law school, Professor Levenson was chief articles editor of the UCLA Law Review. After graduation, she served as law clerk to the Honorable James Hunter III of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. In 1981, she was appointed assistant United States Attorney, Criminal Section, in Los Angeles, where she was a trial and appellate lawyer for eight years and attained the position of senior trial attorney and assistant division chief. Levenson was a member of the adjunct faculty of Southwestern University Law School from 1982-89. She joined the Loyola faculty in 1989 and served as Loyola's associate dean for academic affairs from 1996-99. She has been a visiting professor at UCLA School of Law and a D&L Straus distinguished visiting professor at Pepperdine University School of Law. Professor Levenson currently leads the following programs at Loyola Law School: Capital Habeas Litigation Clinic, The Fidler Institute annual symposium, and the Project for the Innocent.

Presentation of the 2013 Deborah M. Talmage Attorney of the Year Award will be made to Commissioner Pauline Maxwell. This award annually honors an outstanding legal professional who is dedicated to the advancement and success of women, mentors her colleagues and other women, personifies professional excellence and commitment to the highest level of ethics, has shown a commitment to the community, or has achieved professional excellence. Commissioner Maxwell has presided over Department 7 since 2010, where she handles minor offense arraignments, trials and the important work of the collaborative courts. These include the Mental Health Treatment Court, Drug Court, Dual Diagnosis Court and Restorative Court. She is known by her peers and the community as a distinguished jurist who treats all before her with dignity and respect while maintaining the highest level of ethics. She is renowned for mentoring young lawyers and supporting more senior lawyers in their professional endeavors. She has served on the Boards of both Santa Barbara Women Lawyers and Santa Barbara Women Lawyers Foundation. She is also a Judicial Master at the William L. Gordon Inns of Court and has served as a High School and College Mock Trial Judge. Commissioner Maxwell has shown a steadfast commitment to the community at large by serving on the Board of Directors for Families ACT!, Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness, Downtown Boys and Girls Club, among others, and is a Founding Member of the 100 Committee for Santa Barbara Girls, Inc.

A portion of all tickets will be donated to the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County’s domestic violence program.

###

SBWL

Santa Barbara Women Lawyers

P.O. Box 20276

Santa Barbara, CA 93120

