Calendar » Santa Barbara Writers Conference

June 5, 2016 from June 5, 2016 @ 12:00pm - June 10, 2016 @ 10:00pm

June 5-10, 2016 – Santa Barbara Writers Conference

Learn from Santa Barbara Writers Conference Owner and Style Writing Workshop Leader Monte Schulz, and learn from other well-known authors including: Rufi Thorpe, Gayle Lynds, Aline Ohanesian, F. Paul Wilson and Gerald DiPego.

Santa Barbara Writers Conference

Hyatt, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Register for five days of networking with an incredible writing community, and amazing writing experiences including:

Five days of morning, afternoon, and late-night workshops

Five afternoons of panels (including the Agent Panels)

Five evenings of keynotes by well-known authors and book signings

One-on-one Agent 10-minute pitch opportunity

Opening night dinner on Sunday, June 5

Agents and Editors wine and cheese party Tuesday evening, June 7

Final evening banquet on Friday, June 10

> View Daily Schedule

> Register For the Full Week Today!

NEW THIS YEAR:

Included for Registered Conference Attendees and open to the public for $10 at the door:

– 4:00 PM Daily Panels (Agents, Platform Building, Speaker)

– 7:30 PM Daily Evening Speaker (Best Selling Author)