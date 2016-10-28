Santa Barbara YMCA Fall Family Festival
Join the Santa Barbara Family YMCA for a spooky good time at this year’s Fall Family Festival. The fun will include trick or treating, crafts, games and more! Guests will also enjoy delicious food and refreshments.
Date: Friday, October 28, 2016
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Location: Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
For more information or to register, visit www.ciymca.org/santabarbara or call (805) 687-7727.
