Calendar » Santa Barbara YMCA Fall Family Festival

October 28, 2016 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Join the Santa Barbara Family YMCA for a spooky good time at this year’s Fall Family Festival. The fun will include trick or treating, crafts, games and more! Guests will also enjoy delicious food and refreshments.

Date: Friday, October 28, 2016

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

For more information or to register, visit www.ciymca.org/santabarbara or call (805) 687-7727.