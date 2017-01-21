Calendar » Santa Barbara YMCA Father Daughter Hollywood Ball

January 21, 2017 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Santa Barbara Family YMCA

Spend an unforgettable evening with your little girl dancing the night away at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA’s second annual Father Daughter Ball. Fathers and their daughters ages 0-12 can participate in games, crafts, raffle prizes, a photo both and more. All fathers and daughters will receive a complimentary photo of the evening. Light dessert and drinks included. Pictures will be taken from 5-6 p.m. and dancing and activities start at 6 p.m.

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2017

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Cost: $20 per father daughter pair for a members and $30 per duo for community members. Each additional daughter is $5.