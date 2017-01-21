Santa Barbara YMCA Father Daughter Hollywood Ball
Santa Barbara Family YMCA
Spend an unforgettable evening with your little girl dancing the night away at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA’s second annual Father Daughter Ball. Fathers and their daughters ages 0-12 can participate in games, crafts, raffle prizes, a photo both and more. All fathers and daughters will receive a complimentary photo of the evening. Light dessert and drinks included. Pictures will be taken from 5-6 p.m. and dancing and activities start at 6 p.m.
Date: Saturday, January 21, 2017
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Location: Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Cost: $20 per father daughter pair for a members and $30 per duo for community members. Each additional daughter is $5.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Family YMCA
- Website: http://ciymca.org
