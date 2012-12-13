Calendar » Santa Barbara Young Professionals Holiday Gala

December 13, 2012 from 7:30 PM

Join the Santa Barbara Young Professionals for a night of glamour and fun at our 16th Annual Holiday Gala Benefit! This will be a red carpet event with VIP Reception, Live Music, Casino Games, Photo Booth, Hors D’ Oeuvres, Desserts by Andersen’s, Awards, Prizes and much more! The 2012 Young Professional of the Year will also be announced by Mayor Helene Schneider. Purchase your tickets at http://sbypc.org/holidaygala2012-ticket-purchase/ Purchases of 10+ tickets receive member pricing.