Santa Barbara Young Professionals Holiday Gala
Join the Santa Barbara Young Professionals for a night of glamour and fun at our 16th Annual Holiday Gala Benefit! This will be a red carpet event with VIP Reception, Live Music, Casino Games, Photo Booth, Hors D’ Oeuvres, Desserts by Andersen’s, Awards, Prizes and much more! The 2012 Young Professional of the Year will also be announced by Mayor Helene Schneider. Purchase your tickets at http://sbypc.org/holidaygala2012-ticket-purchase/ Purchases of 10+ tickets receive member pricing.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Cox Communications (Platinum Sponsor)
- Starts: December 13, 2012 7:30 PM
- Price: $35-$50 (Reg.) & $50-$70 (VIP)
- Location: Granada Theatre - 1214 State St.
- Website: http://sbypc.org/events/
- Sponsors: Cox Communications (Platinum Sponsor)