Calendar » SANTA BARBARA YOUTH ENSEMBLE THEATRE PRESENTS Hairspray!

May 14, 2016 from 2:00 PM

The Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theater is celebrating 10 years of quality Youth Theater at the Lobero with four performances of the hilarious hit show, Hairspray! In this big musical comedy set in 1960’s Baltimore­–presented with a live orchestra–a young girl achieves her dream of performing on a TV dance show, and works to integrate the show in the process.

Performance Dates/Times:

Saturday, May 14 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, May 14 at 6:00 PM

Sunday, May 15 at 2:00 PM

Sunday, May 15 at 6:00 PM

Ticket Information:

$125 - VIP

$25 - Adult

$15 - Student

(Tickets are subject to a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)