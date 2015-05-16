Calendar » SANTA BARBARA YOUTH ENSEMBLE THEATRE PRESENTS Into the Woods

May 16, 2015 from 2;:00pm - 4:00pm

It is a big year for Sondheim fans. As Into the Woods journeys onto the big screen this holiday season, Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theatre is poised to infuse this beloved myriad of fairy tales-gone-wrong with the extraordinary talent and spirit of their actors. SBYET’s ninth season at the Lobero is sure to astound even the most seasoned Broadway audiences. As the witch says, “Go to the wood!” and enjoy four performances.