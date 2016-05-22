Calendar » Santa Barbara Youth Symphony “Hands On” Music Festival

May 22, 2016 from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony invites the entire community to its first annual “Hands On!” Music Festival from noon to 4:00 pm on Sunday, May 22 in the courtyard of the Lobero Theater.

This free event will have music related activities suitable for all ages from “test driving” the symphonic instruments from the Symphony’s popular Music Van, to dancing on a musical keyboard. The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will assist with music-oriented crafts and a “Tech Zone” will engage visitors with entertaining musical software. A photo booth, and a short program featuring the Symphony’s Junior Orchestra will also be part of the festivities.

At 4:00 pm, the final concert of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony’s 2015-16 season will begin in the Lobero Theater and is also free to the public.

For more information visit: thesymphony.org.