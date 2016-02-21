SANTA BARBARA YOUTH SYMPHONY IN CONCERT
The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony is an orchestra of 65-70 young musicians from Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Andy Radford, the ensemble’s conductor, is also principal bassoonist with the Santa Barbara Symphony and has a truly wonderful relationship with the students. These students, ages 12-18 and all from our regional schools, are challenged with serious pieces from the standard orchestral repertoire. Each Youth Symphony member is chosen by audition and no student is refused entry because of finances. Students rehearse weekly on Sunday evenings during the school year.
TICKET INFORMATION:
General Seating - No Reservations Required
Admission is Free
LOCATION:
LOBERO THEATRE
33 E. Canon Perdido
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
(805) 963-0761
