Calendar » Santa Barbara Zoo Camp

June 15, 2015 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Zoo Camp introduces kids ages 3 to 12 to the wild world of animals and science. Age-appropriate themed programs include games, teacher-led workshops, behind-the-scenes visits, up-close animal introductions, hands-on science, and animal-related crafts, songs and skits. Registration required; on-line registration (www.sbzoo.org) or contact the Conservation Education Department at (805) (805) 962-5339 or [email protected]