Santa Barbara Zoo Camp
June 15, 2015 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Zoo Camp introduces kids ages 3 to 12 to the wild world of animals and science. Age-appropriate themed programs include games, teacher-led workshops, behind-the-scenes visits, up-close animal introductions, hands-on science, and animal-related crafts, songs and skits. Registration required; on-line registration (www.sbzoo.org) or contact the Conservation Education Department at (805) (805) 962-5339 or [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 15, 2015 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
- Price: $185-285
- Location: Santa BarbaraZoo
- Website: http://sbzoo.org