Calendar » Santa Barbara’s Fabulous Fall Bridal Show

October 1, 2017 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

This Bridal Show is open to everyone. This will be the largest Fall Bridal Fair in Santa Barbara, with over 50 Wedding Exhibitors in attendance. With this large selection of Vendors, this Wedding Mall is the place to shop for all of your wedding and reception needs - all in one location. Save Time....Save GAS! There is no need to make dozens of phone calls or to drive all over the county to interview wedding caterers, florists, photographers, etc. You can plan your entire wedding in just one day.

Prizes....Did you say PRIZES??? Yes, we have them! For the FIRST 100 Brides to arrive, we have a Gift Certificate for a FREE Glass/Acrylic Custom Print of your favorite Photograph. Or you can choose any other item from SymbolizeIt.com's Gift Card Section valued at up to $200. So arrive early to ensure you get one of these free prizes! PLUS, we will be giving more prizes away throughout this Wedding Expo, each hour on the hour.

Tickets are available in advance at a discounted rate or at the door on the day of the show. (more info on tickets below).

Save time at Registration by completing this Registration Format home. Then simply print it and bring it with you to the show along with a print out of your Online Ticket purchase. Your registration form is also used for raffle entries! NOTE: Even when buying your tix online, we still need a Registration Form completed for each Bride!

Show Information

WHO WILL BE THERE

This Bridal Show will have 50 Vendors! Vendor List coming soon!

DON'T ARRIVE TOO FULL

There will be Caterers & Bakeries at this show & each of them want you to taste the samples of tempting dishes and cakes that they will be serving up from their booths. So, while you should eat a decent meal in the morning, be sure to save a little room so that you can taste these samples. The Earl Warren Show Grounds Cafe will also have some snack options!

TONS OF PRIZES + GRAND PRIZE

Brides get many chances to win fabulous prizes from the Stage Giveaways! Many of our Exhibitors will be holding raffles with great prizes right from their Exhibit Booths. Plus there will be Overall Show Prizes given away from the stage in a Fun Contest. See the Prizes planned for this show here (list is of our last Show's Prizes until we have the Current Show's Prize List ready, which is about 1-week before the show). More prizes are being added daily, so check back to get the scoop.

VIP PRIZES

VIP Prizes are not included in normal raffles. They can only be obtained by purchasing a VIP ticket. Every VIP will find goodies such as special gifts, gift certificates and special offers! However, there will be a few random lucky brides that will find even more exclusive prizes in their bags!! There is only a limited amount of VIP tickets.

Tickets

Ticket price is just $10 per person or $25 per VIP. SAVE MONEY - A discount is available with an On-Line ticket purchase. SAVE TIME - Save time at the door by completing this Registration Form at home (1 Form per wedding). Then simply print it along with your tickets and bring them with you to the show. NOTE: Remember, we need both your tickets and your completed Registration Form.

TICKETS AT THE DOOR

The Bridal Faire is open to everyone. General admission entrance is just $10 per person. You may simply walk-in to the event and buy your general admission tickets at the door or you may register and purchase your ticket online. Just to confirm, general admission tickets will be available at the door on the day of the show. VIP tickets will be available online until the night before the show, or while supplies last. VIP tickets will not be available at the door. These tend to sell out quickly so make sure you get yours as soon as possible!

ON-LINE TICKETS

Save time and money, order your bridal show tickets online! Our general admission tickets priced at $10 per person are each discounted by $2 when you buy your tickets on-line. VIP tickets are only available online for $25. Plus, buying tickets on-line and completing your registration form in advance means you don't have to fill out the form at the door AND you don't have to wait in line to pay for your ticket. Simply bring your completed Registration Form & your on-line Ticket purchase print out with you to the show! Purchase on-line tickets below. On-line Ticket sales are OPEN and will remain active until 4pm on Sunday 4/10/16. Just to confirm, tickets will be available at the door on the day of the show. NOTE: Even when buying your tix online, we still need a Registration Form completed for each Bride!