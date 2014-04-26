Calendar » Santa Barbara’s Founding Day

April 26, 2014 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Celebrate Santa Barbara's 232nd Birthday with “Founding Day” at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. Bring the family and watch the Presidio come to life with Early California music and dance, pottery, Chumash storytelling, archaeology, adobe brick making, and more!