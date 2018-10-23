Calendar » Santa Barbara’s Redistricting Future: An Invited Panel Debating Measures G and H

October 23, 2018 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

The World Business Academy’s Global Citizens Club is hosting a free panel discussion for the public debating the pros and cons of Measures G and H, competing measures which both aim to redraw the city of Santa Barbara’s supervisorial district boundaries. Panelists include County Supervisor Das Williams, Bob Collector, and Mary Rose, with County Supervisor Peter Adams invited. World Business Academy Founder Rinaldo Brutoco will moderate.

A “Meet and Greet” period kicks off the event from 5-5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and passed appetizers, followed by the panel discussion from 5:30-6:15 and a Q & A session from 6:15-7.