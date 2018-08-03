Calendar » Santa Cruz Island Adventure

August 3, 2018 from 6:00 AM on 8/3 - around 7 PM on 8/5

Take advantage of a summer weekend and spend 3 days playing with new friends on Santa Cruz Island! We will be hiking the island trails, snorkeling, beach-combing, treking together, kayaking the sea caves, relaxing in camp, and enjoying meals with fellow participants in this beautiful island environment. This is a fantastic trip for someone wanting a unique and rewarding kind of island experience!

Adventure Programs will get you to Ventura Harbor from UCSB and we will load our gear on an Island Packers boat bound for Santa Cruz Island, located about 20 miles from the mainland coast. Travel time from the harbor to Scorpion Anchorage is about an hour and a half depending on weather. We commonly see pinnipeds, dolphins and sometimes whales as we enjoy a scenic ride to the island together! After setting up our main basecamp we will enjoy a fantastic day of exploring the National Park side of the island. The itinerary will remain flexible and will be for exploration of the coves and backcountry including a Caves and Coves kayak tour! We will spend the last day exploring the dramatic sea bluffs and relaxing in the coastal coves.

The fee includes transportation to and from Ventura harbor, a round trip boat ride, camping permit, guided kayak tour, cooking gear, 2 breakfasts and 2 dinners while camping. You are responsible for your own lunches, snacks, personal gear.Prepare for island life!

In order to be sure we don't miss the boat, trip usually meets at UCSB Recreation Center at 6:00 am on morning of first day.

Prerequisite: This is an island experience including sit on top kayaking tour. Ability to swim and good physical condition. Hikers, and island enthusiasts welcome!

Pre-trip meeting TBD /last day to register: 72 hours before trip.