February 9, 2017 from 7:00pm

Lecture presented by John Gherini

John Gherini, born and raised in Santa Barbara, California, comes from a long lineage of attorneys. Previous to the current book, he authored Santa Cruz Island: A History of Conflict and Diversity. In addition, he has written several articles and lectured about Santa Cruz Island’s storied history. Santa Cruz Island has been a large part of his life, as it was for his father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. While growing up, he often traveled to the island on various boats and was on the Hodge when it sank in 1976. He spent time, particularly during the summers, building and repairing fences, herding sheep, sacking wool, and doing other ranch work.

Gherini recently released a book on the centennial anniversary of the National Park Service, August 25, 2016. Santa Cruz Island: An Illustrated History explores the geologic origins of the island and traces the cultural history from the native inhabitants, over 13,000 years ago, to the establishment of the Channel Islands National Park in 1980 and its current efforts to preserve and protect the island. This two-volume book contains nearly 600 images, some of which have never been published.