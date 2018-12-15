Santa in the Holiday Pavilion
December 15, 2018 from 11:00am - 2:30pm
Santa has traveled all the way from the North Pole to visit our new Holiday Pavilion and he wants to meet you! Come tell him your Christmas wishes and take a photo to share the memory.
Free with paid admission to the Museum.
Event Details
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: https://sbnature.org/visit/calendar/4879/santa-in-the-holiday-pavilion