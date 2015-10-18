Calendar » Santa Inés Mission Mills Olive Picking Day

October 18, 2015 from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Help make history! Lend a hand at the historic Santa Inés Mission Mills complex and learn about the history of this site. The Mission Mills, adjacent to Old Mission Santa Inés, is part of the Mission Santa Inés National Historic Landmark District and includes an historic grist mill and a fulling mill. Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Hat, sunglasses and gardening gloves are advised. SBTHP will provide all tools and equipment.