Santa Maria Camera Club Program Meeting

March 6, 2019 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Helen Tarbet, field ranger for Los Padres National Forest, will speak about the wildflower program at Figueroa Mountain during a meeting of the Santa Maria Camera Club. Members of the public are invited. Call 805-801-2879 for help getting into the Merrill Gardens gated community. More information about the club: santamariacameraclub.org.