Calendar » Santa Maria Connect! July meetup with Digital West

July 18, 2017 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Join us for our July meeting of Santa Maria Connect! SMVCC's Emerging Professionals Network.



Santa Maria Connect is a forum for young professionals to build professional networks and access professional development opportunities.



This month, our guest speaker is Tim Williams, Founder/CEO of Digital West.



Tim will share his journey with Digital West and the importance of connectivity, what it means to today’s business, and how Digital West is making headway in an industry that has been choked by the old telco and cable companies.



He will also share insight about what Pacific Coast Broadband Consortium has been working on regionally.





**Light Appetizers and refreshments will be provided**



RSVP by July 17th



Questions about Santa Maria Connect! can be directed to Alex Magana,

Events & Special Projects Manager at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of

Commerce: (805) 925-2403 x 814 or [email protected]

Tim Williams founded Digital West in 1999 having identified the need for business hosting and Internet services in an expanding market. His customer focus and enthusiasm for the industry have built a culture at Digital West that supports customer success, the community and his team.

Prior to founding Digital West, Tim managed an Internet Service Provider in San Luis Obispo. It was in this role that he recognized the value the Central Coast holds with the 3 expanding Cable Landing Stations, all within reach, connecting the US with all of the Pacific Rim. Having grown to a staff of over 60, Digital West offers all of the digital assets that businesses need; from fiber connectivity, voice and mobility, hosting and cloud services, via multiple data centers and Digital West's 50+ miles of Central Coast fiber.

He continues his community involvement with Board seats on the Cuesta College Foundation, Economic Vitality Corp, Transitions-Mental Health Association and the San Luis Pilot’s Association. Additional advisory groups include the Cal Poly School of Journalism and Cal Poly Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Previous Board positions include the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce, Rotary de Tolosa, 211 SLO Hotline, and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Tim has a BS in Journalism from Cal Poly University, San Luis Obispo, and has been a life-long technology enthusiast.