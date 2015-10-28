Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 7:12 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Empty Bowls

October 28, 2015 from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm

For a donation of $25, attendees choose a beautiful handmade bowl, enjoy a simple meal of soup, bread and water and then take the bowl home as a reminder of hunger-related issues in our communities.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County
  • Starts: October 28, 2015 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
  • Price: $25.00
  • Location: 937 South Thornburg St. Santa Maria, CA 93458
  • Website: http://www.foodbanksbc.org/events-emptybowls-sm.html
  • Sponsors: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County
 
 
 