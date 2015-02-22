Calendar » Santa Maria Health & Wellness Fair

February 22, 2015 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Visit emPower Santa Barbara’s booth at the 2nd Annual Santa Maria Health & Wellness Fair on February 22nd for information on how to improve your home’s efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality through the emPower Program.

Visitors will learn about utility incentives up to $6,500, low-interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9 percent and will be able to sign up for a free home energy site visit with an emPower Energy Coach.

emPower Program staff will on hand to answer questions about the program.

For more information, contact emPower Santa Barbara County at 805-568-3566 or visit http://www.empowersbc.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=95.