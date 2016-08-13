Santa Maria Truck and Tractor Pull
Join us for the Santa Maria Truck and Tractor Pull.
Saturday August 13, 2016
Box Seats $20
Adult $15
Child $5 (12 & Under)
Gates Open 5:30PM/Main Event 7:00PM (Scales open from 1:00 - 4:00) @ ELKS UNOCAL EVENT CENTER
Kid's Pedal Pull 6:00PM-7:00PM
Watch the Best of the Best pullers in California compete in these ground pounding event classes: 8000 pound Unlimited Modified Tractors, 7,200 and 5,800 pound Modified Tractors, Blown Injected and Mini Tractors, Pedal Power Pulling Competition for the Kids, Pro Modified 4 x 4 pull trucks and Local Stock and Street Trucks.
For pulling information, contact Brian Massetti: [email protected]
For more information on this event, call Elks Recreation Inc., at 805-925-4125
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: August 13, 2016 5:30 (Gates Open)
- Price: Box Seats $20, Adult $15, Child $5 (12 & Under)
- Location: Elks Unocal Event Center
- Website: http://www.elksrec.com/?page_id=14