Calendar » Santa Maria Truck and Tractor Pull

August 13, 2016 from 5:30 (Gates Open)

Join us for the Santa Maria Truck and Tractor Pull.

Saturday August 13, 2016

Box Seats $20

Adult $15

Child $5 (12 & Under)

Gates Open 5:30PM/Main Event 7:00PM (Scales open from 1:00 - 4:00) @ ELKS UNOCAL EVENT CENTER

Kid's Pedal Pull 6:00PM-7:00PM

Watch the Best of the Best pullers in California compete in these ground pounding event classes: 8000 pound Unlimited Modified Tractors, 7,200 and 5,800 pound Modified Tractors, Blown Injected and Mini Tractors, Pedal Power Pulling Competition for the Kids, Pro Modified 4 x 4 pull trucks and Local Stock and Street Trucks.

For pulling information, contact Brian Massetti: [email protected]

For more information on this event, call Elks Recreation Inc., at 805-925-4125