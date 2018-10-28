Calendar » Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Batty Ball

October 28, 2018 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Boys and ghouls of all ages can get into the seasonal spirit by decorating pumpkins, making Halloween crafts, playing games and doing science experiments at the Discovery Museum’s annual Batty Ball! Take your Halloween costumes for a test drive in the Discovery Museum’s “Gone Batty” Costume Contest for a chance to win some cool prizes.