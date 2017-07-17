Calendar » Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Maker Lab Summer Camp

July 17, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

July 17-21 | Discovery Maker Lab | 1-5 p.m. | Ages 6-10

Allan Hancock College professor Brian Stokes will teach campers how to engineer mazes, models, and more out of LEGO. Join us for a model show at the end of the week.